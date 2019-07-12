Zingle Announces Integrations

Business-to-customer messaging solution provider Zingle has added integrations with Springer-Miller Systems, Maestro, Megasys, and Visual One to further help hoteliers drive loyalty and personalize the end-to-end travel experience.

With these new integrations, Zingle gains access to key customer data that allows hotels to segment customers, personalize communications, and deliver an elevated service experience. With this information, Zingle can create service tickets based off of guest messaging conversations and pass conversational intelligence to business intelligence tools to correlate customer communication patterns with spend.

"Integration strategy is a critical piece of Zingle's overall strategy," said Ford Blakely, CEO and founder of Zingle, in a statement. "These new integrations allow our hotel and resort customers to leverage the wealth of data they have access to through their third-party systems and put it to work through Zingle's platform to improve operations, drive additional revenue, and create memorable guest experiences."

With Zingle, customer data can be consumed from virtually any system through pre-built API integrations, flat file imports (SFTP/email), and third-party connectors. Zingle also has pre-existing integrations with Amadeus HotSOS and Oracle's Opera.

Last month, Zingle rolled out several new features, including auto-categorization, rollup analytics, intent-triggered automation, and conversation analytics, aimed at increasing loyalty and personalizing the end-to-end travel experience.