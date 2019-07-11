Zeta Global and PlaceIQ Announce Strategic Partnership
Zeta Global, a marketing technology company, has entered into a strategic partnership with PlaceIQ, a provider of consumer behavior and location data and insights.
As part of the partnership, the Zeta Data Cloud and its more than 200 million U.S. marketing profiles, behavioral, and transactional data elements will now be integrated with location audiences, measurement, and analytics from PlaceIQ.
PlaceIQ data will be available across all touchpoints, including Zeta's DSP, to allow clients to target and attribute activity around real-world locations, and across retail, QSR, sporting and entertainment events, movie theatres, hotels, tourist attractions, and more.
PlaceIQ will also transition its full complement of managed media and creative services to Zeta, which will incorporate them into its service offerings.
"This partnership with PlaceIQ is part of Zeta's continued investment to enrich our data set of 200+ million profiles in the U.S. out of the 2.5 billion people who hit our platform monthly on a global basis," said Zeta Global CEO David Steinberg in a statement. "We believe that space and time are becoming even more critical levers as marketers seek to break through and connect with consumers in the complex digital ecosystem. Integrating PlaceIQ's location-based data with Zeta's outcome-based AI will help brands and their agencies drive better results across all marketing channels."
"We are very excited to enter into this strategic partnership with Zeta Global. PlaceIQ location data will be infused into the very substantial suite of Zeta products to deliver advanced audience segmentation, foot traffic attribution, and advanced analytics," said Duncan McCall, CEO of PlaceIQ, ih a statement. "We are delighted to have reached this milestone: the ability to continue to offer our clients the market-leading PlaceIQ data set, now within Zeta's massive, scaled media solution set."