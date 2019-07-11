Zeta Global and PlaceIQ Announce Strategic Partnership

Zeta Global, a marketing technology company, has entered into a strategic partnership with PlaceIQ, a provider of consumer behavior and location data and insights.

As part of the partnership, the Zeta Data Cloud and its more than 200 million U.S. marketing profiles, behavioral, and transactional data elements will now be integrated with location audiences, measurement, and analytics from PlaceIQ.

PlaceIQ data will be available across all touchpoints, including Zeta's DSP, to allow clients to target and attribute activity around real-world locations, and across retail, QSR, sporting and entertainment events, movie theatres, hotels, tourist attractions, and more.

PlaceIQ will also transition its full complement of managed media and creative services to Zeta, which will incorporate them into its service offerings.