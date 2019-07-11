Twilio SendGrid Adds Automation and Email Testing to Marketing Campaigns

Twilio, a cloud communications platform provider, has introduced Automation and Email Testing features within Twilio SendGrid Marketing Campaigns, to help marketers streamline personalization and optimize email campaigns. The new features allow marketers to manage all email, including one-time and automated marketing mail and transactional messages.

"As the most used medium for businesses to engage with current and potential customers and a proven ROI of $36 for every $1 spent, email is critical to meeting business goals," said Steve Sloan, chief product and marketing officer at Twilio SendGrid, in a statement. "But marketers are often so time-strapped that complicated, expensive options just don't seem feasible to optimize their email results. Marketing Campaigns' new approachable Automation and Email Testing solutions provide frustration-free workflows and integrated tools to build flawless emails across automated and recurring series, one-time campaigns, and transactional email."

Marketing Campaigns customers can use Automation to do the following:

Trigger automations when contacts meet the entry criteria of joining a designated list;

Launch drip flows to engage recipients over time;

Create customer experiences that reflect a customer's state and keep track of what customers are receiving to adjust over time;

Send messages based on a customer's behavior, speed up the production of recurring emails, and target messages in real time; and

Grow their contact bases with new Signup Forms and use Automation to create engaging welcome experiences.

Email Testing allows users to do the following:

Perform integrated email testing, featuring inbox rendering, spam, and link validation tests;

See how emails will look across a wide range of inboxes, clients, and devices with inbox rendering tests;

Gain insight into how emails will perform against inbox providers' spam filters; and

Ensure that every link in their email works as intended with detailed link validation.