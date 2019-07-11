Neustar Partners with Freckle to Provide Marketers with First-Party Data
Neustar, a provider of real-time information, customer intelligence, customer identity, and marketing analytics solutions, will make Freckle's first-party data available in the Neustar Identity Data Management Platform (Identity DMP) for advanced audience planning and activation.
As part of the Freckle collaboration, Neustar will allow its customers to leverage privacy-compliant first-party data that consumers have opted-in to provide through Freckle's Killi App. Killi lets consumers select the personal information they would like to share with companies in exchange for money.
"Marketers need reliable and compliant, first-party data that respects consumer privacy," said Neustar General Manager and Vice President for Marketing Solutions Michael Schoen in a statement. "With Freckle's Killi data, we will provide relevant, consumer-approved data that helps our customers target and personalize messages to the right consumers based on their specific input."
"With consumer privacy issues at the forefront of marketing, brands are seeking partners that not only offer a competitive advantage through unique access to real-time consumer insights but are privacy-compliant leaders," said Neil Sweeney, founder and CEO of Freckle, in a statement. "We're pleased to partner with Neustar, a leader in privacy-by-design practices, to bring our compliant, first-party consumer data to their customers. As the only solution paying consumers cash for their data, we are confident that the two-way engagement that we have created will better enhance audience insights for marketers."