Neustar Partners with Freckle to Provide Marketers with First-Party Data

Neustar, a provider of real-time information, customer intelligence, customer identity, and marketing analytics solutions, will make Freckle's first-party data available in the Neustar Identity Data Management Platform (Identity DMP) for advanced audience planning and activation.

As part of the Freckle collaboration, Neustar will allow its customers to leverage privacy-compliant first-party data that consumers have opted-in to provide through Freckle's Killi App. Killi lets consumers select the personal information they would like to share with companies in exchange for money.