Cheetah Digital Acquires Wayin

Cheetah Digital, a cross-channel marketing software company, has acquired Wayin, a provider of zero-party data collection and activation. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition strengthens Cheetah Digital's ability to help marketers collect zero- and first-party data and preference insights to drive hyper-personalized, real-time customer engagement across channels and stages of the customer lifecycle.

Formed in 2016, Wayin helps marketers create interactive experiences that collect the data, insights, and permissions needed to activate personalized and permission-based marketing across all stages of the customer lifecycle. Wayin-powered interactive experiences have collected more than 1.3 billion zero-party customer data records in the past two years alone.