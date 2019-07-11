Cheetah Digital Acquires Wayin
Cheetah Digital, a cross-channel marketing software company, has acquired Wayin, a provider of zero-party data collection and activation. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The acquisition strengthens Cheetah Digital's ability to help marketers collect zero- and first-party data and preference insights to drive hyper-personalized, real-time customer engagement across channels and stages of the customer lifecycle.
Formed in 2016, Wayin helps marketers create interactive experiences that collect the data, insights, and permissions needed to activate personalized and permission-based marketing across all stages of the customer lifecycle. Wayin-powered interactive experiences have collected more than 1.3 billion zero-party customer data records in the past two years alone.
"Marketers have never faced a tougher challenge than they do today. Consumers are demanding personalized experiences, global consumer privacy regulations mount, trust in and effectiveness of third-party sources deteriorates, and CEOs demand greater efficiency of their marketing spend. Smart marketers are turning to zero- and first-party data to not only be compliant and build customer trust, but to deliver exceptional brand experiences," said Sameer Kazi, CEO of Cheetah Digital, in a statement. "Wayin is the leader in helping marketers acquire opted-in data at scale, and now combined with our enterprise cross-channel marketing platform, Cheetah Marketing Suite, and our industry-leading loyalty platform, Cheetah Loyalty, marketers are able to put that data to work in real time with hyper-personalized experiences across all channels. We're excited to team up with the incredibly talented team at Wayin to help marketers create lasting customer relationships, from acquisition to loyalty."
"Privacy and personalization can only exist in the future with a first- and zero-party data strategy, rather than third-party data that is increasingly incomplete, inaccurate, and breaches consumer trust," said Richard Jones, CEO of Wayin, in a statement. "That's why many of the world's biggest brands are continuing to turn to Wayin for interactive experiences, audience building, and profiling that helps them identify customers, drive rich personalization, and keep data accurate, relevant, and current. We're thrilled to join Cheetah Digital and continue our mission to facilitate honest, mutually beneficial relationships between brands and consumers."
Related Articles
Cheetah Digital Acquires Stellar Loyalty
31 Jul 2018
The acquisition of Stellar Loyalty expands Cheetah Digital's portfolio of customer engagement and loyalty solutions for B2C marketers.