SurveyMonkey Launches Custom Email Domains

SurveyMonkey has released Custom Email Domains, which will allow companies to use their own domains for the SurveyMonkey email collector.

The app will also allow companies to customize the sender information and domain and to get more visibility into email delivery.

Organizations might be worried that their SurveyMonkey emails are being mistaken as spam or phishing emails. The custom email domain feature will ensure that emails reflect the company's brand identity, will add credibility and brand recognition to emails, and will help build overall trust between the company and its survey respondents. This new feature also aims to improve response rates and will add additional visibility into email deliverability and bounce rates.