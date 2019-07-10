TapClicks Acquires Search Marketing Intelligence Provider iSpionage

TapClicks, a provider of marketing intelligence, analytics, reporting, workflow and orders management, has acquired iSpionage, a developer of cloud-based competitive intelligence solutions for advertising, search marketing, and search engine optimization.

"Marketers are looking for better ways to gain competitive intelligence, and iSpionage offers a ground-breaking approach," said Babak Hedayati, CEO of TapClicks, in a statement. "TapClicks' vision—a unique approach—is for a completely unified platform where data integration between solutions is seamless and ease of use is paramount. iSpionage's competitive intelligence solutions, in combination with our proprietary machine learning capabilities, will enable the TapClicks recommendation engine to draw data comparisons beyond any other analytics and intelligence providers."

iSpionage's offerings include capabilities for tracking, analyzing and reporting on search engine marketing performance, SEO ranking, and competitive advertising content, landing pages, and messaging. iSpionage also provides access to a database of PPC and SEO keyword data from Google, Bing, and Yahoo, including 61 million keywords, 260 million ad copy variations, and 53 million domains, that provide deep competitive intelligence.

In conjunction with TapClicks' acquisition, iSpionage has released a new SEO rank tracking feature, SEO Watch. SEO Watch allows users to do the following:

Visualize SEO success to drill into the specific keywords and page content that drive optimal results;

Obtain up-to-date and reliable SEO ranking data from more than 130 countries with data down to the local level;

Identify traffic opportunities by highlighting gaps in SEO content strategy and learn what competitors are doing to score top positions; and

Automate SEO reporting using white-labeled SEO reports that can be shared directly with clients.

"iSpionage is an excellent enhancement to the TapClicks portfolio of solutions, particularly considering the company's huge customer base, which includes marketing agencies, brands, and media companies," said Leon Krishnayana, director of product marketing at TapClicks and former CEO and founder of iSpionage, in a statement. "Adding competitive advertising and marketing intelligence from iSpionage into TapClicks complements the TapClicks vision for a unified platform offering that provides marketers with unparalleled strategic insights."

The iSpionage acquisition follows a number of recent acquisitions by TapClicks, including StatX, Raven Tools, and several other marketing analytics and reporting, SEO, and digital reputation management solutions.