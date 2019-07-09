MSTS and Schermer Partner to Build B2B Marketing Solution

MSTS, a B2B payment and credit solutions provider, and Schermer, a B2B marketing agency, have forged a 4Business partnership to enable consumer companies to expand into the B2B market through customized solutions that deliver streamlined, omnichannel B2B brand and buying experiences.

"We are excited that our partnership with Schermer will help companies looking to expand in the B2B space launch and grow to their full potential," said Brandon Spear, president of MSTS, in a statement. "When established B2C brands are first starting out in B2B, they often lack the front-end brand capabilities and back-office processes to be successful. With our capabilities and capital, we can help them provide everything from product promotion to payment terms for business buyers."

Schermer provides B2B marketing programs, with capabilities in research and analytics, branding, the buyer-journey, and demand generation. MSTS offers a suite of applications and services that allow companies access to robust payment and credit solutions, managed services, and integrations to power global commerce. Together, their combined capabilities provide resources to position their products and services in front of B2B buyers. The companies plan to add and implement additional e-commerce and sales solutions into 4Business.