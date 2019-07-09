NICE Compass Real-Time Recording Reconciliation Now Supports IPC Unigy

NICE's Compass compliance assurance solution with real-time recording reconciliation now supports the IPC Unigy trading and communications platform. The feature is also available for Cisco Unified Communications Manager environments.

Government regulations like Dodd Frank, MiFID II, and FX Code of Conduct all mandate that trade-related conversations must be recorded.

NICE Compass real-time reconciliation uses sophisticated algorithms to systematically reconcile metadata from communications platforms (like the IPC Unigy system) with actual conversations recorded in the NICE Trading Recording (NTR) system to check for missing or partially recorded calls. If discrepancies are found, stakeholders are automatically notified so they can immediately troubleshoot underlying issues and proactively notify regulators. NICE Compass also features dashboards and reports so firms can keep tabs on the health of their entire global recording estates.