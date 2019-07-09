Nintex and Adobe Extend e-Signatures to Microsoft SharePoint

Nintex, a provider of process management and automation solutions, has extended the capabilities of Nintex Sign to thousands of enterprise customers using Nintex for SharePoint 2013, 2016, and 2019. Nintex partnered with Adobe earlier this year to bring native e-signature to customers leveraging the Nintex Process Cloud.

Nintex also announced several Nintex Sign user enhancements, including the option to designate roles (such as approver or acceptor) when routing documents; new authentication options; support for reminders and deadlines; and the ability to password-protect signed documents.