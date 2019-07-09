Nintex and Adobe Extend e-Signatures to Microsoft SharePoint
Nintex, a provider of process management and automation solutions, has extended the capabilities of Nintex Sign to thousands of enterprise customers using Nintex for SharePoint 2013, 2016, and 2019. Nintex partnered with Adobe earlier this year to bring native e-signature to customers leveraging the Nintex Process Cloud.
Nintex also announced several Nintex Sign user enhancements, including the option to designate roles (such as approver or acceptor) when routing documents; new authentication options; support for reminders and deadlines; and the ability to password-protect signed documents.
"Nintex is committed to delivering market-leading process management and automation in all the ways our customers prefer," Nintex CEO Eric Johnson said in a statement. "With today's announcement, our e-signature capabilities are now available to enterprises using Nintex on-premises as well as in the cloud to execute all their documents that require signatures."
"Adobe has always believed that documents are key to the most critical enterprise processes," said Ashley Still, vice president and general manager of Adobe Document Cloud, in a statement. "Nintex Sign powered by Adobe Sign brings together two best-in-class solution sets; with today's announcement, Nintex expands the universe of enterprises that can access these powerful tools."
"E-signature is a critically important capability for enterprises today," said analyst Jim Lundy, CEO of Aragon Research in a statement,. "With Nintex extending its powerful e-signature capabilities to public- and private-sector organizations with on-premises implementations, business leaders looking to either get started with e-signature or change their current offering will have more options."