Magnolia Launches Version 6.1

Magnolia, a provider of open-source content management solutions, has launched Magnolia 6.1, the latest version of its flagship product. The release includes new Connector Packs and features enabling authors to get content to market faster.

"We have long believed in the power of a digital experience platform (DXP) to meet the needs of an omnichannel world. However, for us a DXP is an architecture, not a suite. Our headless content hub enables our clients to assemble a DXP based on their existing, carefully selected digital solutions. The result is a DXP with a unique blend of power and flexibility, avoiding the risks of a single-vendor suite. The skyrocketing implementation times, costs and inflexible architectures of suites are now clear to the market," said Tim Brown, CEO of Magnolia. "A best-of-breed DXP means being able to choose individual systems that best meet an organization's unique combination of needs. Magnolia 6.1 streamlines and deepens the integrations across these systems to create a uniquely agile approach to digital experience."

Magnolia's new Connector Packs were created for commerce, analytics, digital asset management, optimization, and customer data. Each connector pack brings a generic integration framework and off-the-shelf connectors to popular products in the category.

Another new feature is Content Types, helping developers implement content authoring tools within minutes with UIs that can be fully customized.

Marketers can also find and curate content with Magnolia's new artificial intelligence-powered Find Bar, which provides intelligent suggestions by using machine learning.

Finally, the upgrade provides for a more modern, clean, uncluttered UI.