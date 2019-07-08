Marlin Equity Partners Acquires Clarus Commerce

Marlin Equity Partners has acquired Clarus Commerce, a provider of premium loyalty programs. Norwest Venture Partners, a prior investor in Clarus, will hold a minority stake in the company. Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.

"The investments from Marlin and Norwest are a testament to our leadership and innovation in the rapidly growing premium loyalty market," said Tom Caporaso, CEO of Clarus, in a statement. "Retailers have recognized that building customer loyalty is no longer just about points and discounts, but also strengthening relationships with consumers long term by offering programs that build a deeper, more meaningful connection to the brand. We are excited to work with both firms to enhance our capabilities for retailers and drive our next stage of growth."

"Clarus is a pioneer in the growing premium loyalty market with an outstanding history of success," said Alex Beregovsky, a managing director at Marlin, in a statement. "The company's strong customer base and partner network are a testament to the value proposition that Clarus brings to both retailers and consumers. We are thrilled to partner with an exceptional management team to seek new partnerships, invest in the product roadmap, and further accelerate the company's growth."