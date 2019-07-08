ClearCourse Acquires Trillium
ClearCourse Partnership, a group of companies providing software, services, and digital capabilities to the membership, events and bookings, and sports and leisure sectors, has acquired Trillium, a provider of CRM software and digital strategy consulting. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Trillium is the 11th company to join ClearCourse since its founding in October 2018.
ClearCourse will support Trillium's next stage of growth by providing strategic and operational guidance, relevant products and services from other companies in the partnership, including data validation services and direct debit processing, and access to a collaborative network of entrepreneurs.
"Trillium is a valuable addition to ClearCourse. As an ever-increasing proportion of workloads take place through digital channels, user experience is more important than ever, and that is reflected in Trillium's approach and continued success," said Gerry Gualtieri, CEO of ClearCourse, in a statement. "It has a great reputation and potential for expansion. We look forward to working with the team to help them achieve their ambitious growth plans."
"Providing our clients and their members with the best possible user experience has always been at the core of our business. Joining ClearCourse represents an opportunity for us to grow at scale," said Alan Perestrello, co-founder and director of Trillium, in a statement.
"As part of the partnership, we will be able to invest in more people, develop new and innovative products and solutions, and offer our clients a broader range of services to help them address new challenges as they arise. We're excited to embark on this new chapter of growth with ClearCourse," said Gavin Pollock, co-founder and Director of Trillium, in a statement.