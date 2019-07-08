ClearCourse Acquires Trillium

ClearCourse Partnership, a group of companies providing software, services, and digital capabilities to the membership, events and bookings, and sports and leisure sectors, has acquired Trillium, a provider of CRM software and digital strategy consulting. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Trillium is the 11th company to join ClearCourse since its founding in October 2018.

ClearCourse will support Trillium's next stage of growth by providing strategic and operational guidance, relevant products and services from other companies in the partnership, including data validation services and direct debit processing, and access to a collaborative network of entrepreneurs.