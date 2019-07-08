Yext Launches Summer 19 Release

Yext, providers of Brand Verified Answers in search, has launched its Summer '19 product release.

"Today's customer journey starts with a question, so it's more important than ever for businesses to be answers-ready. With the next generation of the Yext platform, they can be," said Marc Ferrentino, chief strategy officer at Yext, in a statement. "By connecting all of the facts about themselves in a knowledge graph structured for search, businesses can provide brand verified answers to customers wherever they are searching."

With the new version, when constructing their knowledge graphs, businesses can store and structure information specific to them with custom entities and fields.

The Summer '19 Product Release includes the following features: