Yext Launches Summer 19 Release
Yext, providers of Brand Verified Answers in search, has launched its Summer '19 product release.
"Today's customer journey starts with a question, so it's more important than ever for businesses to be answers-ready. With the next generation of the Yext platform, they can be," said Marc Ferrentino, chief strategy officer at Yext, in a statement. "By connecting all of the facts about themselves in a knowledge graph structured for search, businesses can provide brand verified answers to customers wherever they are searching."
With the new version, when constructing their knowledge graphs, businesses can store and structure information specific to them with custom entities and fields.
The Summer '19 Product Release includes the following features:
- Custom Entities and Fields, which allow businesses to store facts about themselves with specific characteristics and link them together to address complex customer questions with brand verified answers.
- Added Partner Apps, including Adobe Experience Manager and Podium Reviews, as part of the Yext App Directory. Businesses can connect Yext to these partner applications to extend the accuracy of their information across several platforms.
- Instagram Functionality, allowing businesses that manage their facts on Facebook through Yext to see those facts transfer to Instagram's newly enhanced business profiles.
- Home Screen, offering new modules presenting analytics and review summaries so businesses can tailor exactly what information they want to view when they log in to the Yext platform. The personalized dashboard helps businesses understand the status of their online presence from a bird's-eye view and pinpoint actions needed to provide a better customer experience.