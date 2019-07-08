InComm Acquires Meridian Loyalty
Payments technology company InComm has acquired Meridian Loyalty, a full-service incentives business that creates loyalty and engagement programs for large corporations. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
With this acquisition, InComm will strengthen its incentives business to include reward offerings and member-centric design and management tools for B2C, B2B and employee programs. The move expands InComm's capabilities from the specialized delivery of stored-value rewards to a comprehensive suite of end-to-end services for brand-focused incentive, loyalty, and engagement programs, including travel and merchandise redemptions.
"Incentives and rewards have become essential tools for brands to engage their audiences, so we are working towards helping our customers maximize the performance of their programs," said Brooks Smith, CEO of InComm, in a statement. "The Meridian Loyalty team brings decades of experience and technological expertise in creating effective incentive, loyalty and engagement programs, and we could not be more excited to welcome them to the InComm family."
"Meridian disrupted the incentives industry in the 80s and 90s with the introduction of the MeridiCard, the industry's first reloadable debit card, so our point of view has been rewards-agnostic from day one," said Sam Toumayan, president and owner of Meridian Loyalty, in a statement. "We're incredibly excited to be joining the InComm team and finding innovative ways to drive positive client outcomes."