InComm Acquires Meridian Loyalty

Payments technology company InComm has acquired Meridian Loyalty, a full-service incentives business that creates loyalty and engagement programs for large corporations. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With this acquisition, InComm will strengthen its incentives business to include reward offerings and member-centric design and management tools for B2C, B2B and employee programs. The move expands InComm's capabilities from the specialized delivery of stored-value rewards to a comprehensive suite of end-to-end services for brand-focused incentive, loyalty, and engagement programs, including travel and merchandise redemptions.