CloudEngage Launches Version 3.0 of Its Personalization Platform

CloudEngage has released version 3.0 of its flagship personalization platform, along with major enhancements to Chord, its live chat product that includes real-time web personalization.

"We've made web personalization accessible and easy for everyone," said Paul Wagner, CEO of CloudEngage, in a statement. "Smart marketers rely on CloudEngage to increase website conversion through our bundled suite of tools. With the redesign of the interface and a number of new enhancements added, the most intuitive personalization platform available just got better. This release also enables self-service platform usage. Now anyone can sign up for CloudEngage and begin using it in minutes."

Version 3.0 puts personalizations in one place, for easy content creation and management. Additional audience segmentation capabilities have been rolled out in this release as well.

Chord is a personalized live chat system for agents and visitors. It records and saves visitor details and interests, allowing marketers to automatically personalize site visitors' web experiences. It uses the CloudEngage Audience Intelligence Manager to personalize site experiences in real time, based on conversational learnings.