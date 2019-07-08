transcosmos Develops AI Defender

transcosmos is releasing AI Defender, an add-on to its transpeech speech recognition solution, to help contact center operators automate processes to confirm whether their agents have informed customers of guarantee clauses and other important notices.

AI Defender lets businesses auto-judge all calls at high speed with just one click. Proofs of concept conducted in partnership with clients showed that AI Defender can cut data processing time by 98 percent compared to human operations.

Ahead of the AI Defender service release, transcosmos will run a trial project for existing clients who already have transpeech in place or clients who currently receive transcosmos' other operations services.