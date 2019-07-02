Theatro and Opterus Partner on a Retail Task Management Solution

Theatro, providers of a voice-controlled mobile app platform for the hourly workforce, and Opterus, a provider of web-based store communications and task management solutions, today announced a partnership to improve associate communication and in-store task management.

Tapping into the Internet of Things (IoT), intelligent voice assistants, and new workforce-optimized apps, Theatro users will leverage their personal intelligent assistant to directly interact with Opterus' OpsCenter task management software to receive, create, and manage tasks using voice. In addition to measuring and improving operational compliance, OpsCenter communicates corporate policy, manages day-to-day objectives and tasks, and handles issues between corporate office and store locations.

Through this partnership, retailers will be able to send real-time alerts and contextual information directly to the ear of specific store employees. They can improve accountability for urgent tasks as high-priority tasks in the OpsCenter. The Theatro Request & Respond app requires store employees to accept task ownership and can escalate to leadership if required. The Theatro Store Task List app, integrated with Opterus, will provide corporate and regional teams with insight into daily store tasks to maximize and allocate labor dollars to support daily business needs.