ShopAdvisor Introduces Customer Acquisition Accelerator Program

ShopAdvisor has launched a Customer Acquisition Accelerator Program for small and mid-sized quick-serve and fast casual restaurants to help owners and operators grow brand awareness, target prospective customers with the right offer at the right time, increase traffic, and generate sales lift.

The program, which is available at three levels, provides a complete mobile marketing solution that is powered by ShopAdvisor. It provides the owner/operator with the following:

Campaign strategy and planning, taking into account appropriate location geofencing, audience demographics and targeting, meals and redemption offers, and best times to deliver certain ads;

Rich media creative design and execution; including custom landing pages, interactive components, various displays, and banner and push-notifications streamlined for mobile devices, tablets, and computers;

Campaign execution and optimization that sets and schedules the campaign, closely monitors the effectiveness of ads by determining which are getting the most engagement and where sales are occurring, and then directs promotions and campaign dollars to the most effective times, locations and audiences; and

Campaign analytics and reporting, breaking down key data and analytics, such as total ads delivered, audience engagement, customer demographics, cost per engagement, and return on ad spend.

The ShopAdvisor Customer Acquisition Accelerator Program is based on two highly successful campaigns done for EVOS Restaurants and Smashburger franchisee Regrub. For both campaigns, the solution delivered millions of impressions, tens of thousands of qualified customer engagements, website traffic surges, sales lift as high as 15 percent, and a much greater understanding of their customers and most popular offerings.

"Working on the campaign with ShopAdvisor has been nothing short of a fantastic experience. Their team acted with the utmost professionalism and was very hands on and constantly in contact with me and provided diligent notes and reports about how the campaign was performing at every restaurant for each of eight targeted offers as well brand-building ads. This certainly exceeded my expectations, and I can't tell you how pleased I am with the creatives they produced for our brand and marketed ads on mobile devices in and around our restaurants. With increased redemptions on our annual free organic milkshakes Earth Day promotion and a sales lift of 9 percent, we're more than pleased with the outcome of the campaign," said Michael Jeffers, co-founder of EVOS Restaurants, in a statement. "When looking to break through the digital clutter and find a solution that ultimately drives foot traffic into the restaurant, QSRs and fast-casual chains must take personalized messaging to new heights," said Jeff Papows, CEO of ShopAdvisor, in a statement. "Our mobile proximity marketing campaigns, which are built from consumer data and contextual intelligence, deliver curated, customized offers to a single customer in sync with their mobile, online and in-restaurant preferences. By accessing rich, granular customer data that goes beyond generic signals, like gender and age, restaurant owner-operators can now execute customized mobile proximity marketing campaigns for millions of audiences of one."

ShopAdvisor's program offers three tiers defined by the number of restaurants, the duration of the campaign, and the number of customer impressions and engagements desired.