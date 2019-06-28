ExecVision Unveils Coaching Plans
ExecVision, providers of a conversation intelligence platform, today unveiled Coaching Plans, a single system of accountability for changing rep behavior.
Coaching Plans ingests, transcribes, and analyzes call and web conference recordings to surface actionable data about rep behavior during conversations. This new functionality was built around a methodology developed by ExecVision co-founders David Stillman and Steve Richard. It accounts for the neuroscience behind adult behavior change, following the American Psychological Association's recommendation that training should focus on changing only one behavior at a time.
Coaching Plans highlight skills and behaviors that reps could improve and empowers managers to create cadences designed to help those reps shift their performance bell curves. Reps and managers can track their progress throughout the plan to ensure they stay on course.
"Coaching Plans were designed with our end users in mind. Sweeping mandates from leadership don't create rep buy-in and leave more tenured people frustrated. This bottom-up approach of creating plans where they're needed and tailoring them to individuals and groups optimizes how managers spend their time coaching," Richard said in a statement.
"It's hard enough for managers to find the time to coach, let alone create and follow a consistent coaching plan. Adding this to our platform saves managers time while making sure reps get the coaching they need to be successful," Stillman added. "Coaching Plans provide a level of accountability and consistency throughout the org chart that no one has seen before."
"Before ExecVision Coaching Plans, my managers kept track of coaching plans via calendar invitations and spreadsheets. There was limited visibility into who was coaching who, what they were coaching on, the calls they were using to coach, or how it impacted performance. That has all changed. My managers are more effective coaches and know exactly how to get the biggest business impact for the coaching calories they burn. I can easily see what's happening to hold the line on consistency and accountability," said Martin Roth, vice president of revenue at Levelset, an ExecVision customer.