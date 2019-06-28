ExecVision Unveils Coaching Plans

ExecVision, providers of a conversation intelligence platform, today unveiled Coaching Plans, a single system of accountability for changing rep behavior.

Coaching Plans ingests, transcribes, and analyzes call and web conference recordings to surface actionable data about rep behavior during conversations. This new functionality was built around a methodology developed by ExecVision co-founders David Stillman and Steve Richard. It accounts for the neuroscience behind adult behavior change, following the American Psychological Association's recommendation that training should focus on changing only one behavior at a time.

Coaching Plans highlight skills and behaviors that reps could improve and empowers managers to create cadences designed to help those reps shift their performance bell curves. Reps and managers can track their progress throughout the plan to ensure they stay on course.