Yext Integrates with Hootsuite

Yext has integrated with social media management platform provider Hootsuite, allowing the two companies' mutual customers to manage all of their reviews and social channels from a single platform.

With the new integration, businesses can bring the power of Yext Reviews into the Hootsuite platform so they can monitor, analyze, and respond to customer reviews in the same Hootsuite dashboard where they are already managing their social media presence.

The integration between Yext and Hootsuite also pulls review metrics related to average ratings, response count, response time, keyword-based sentiment analysis, and more from Yext into Hootsuite to help companies with reputation management.

"The customer journey starts with a question, and customer reviews are one of the most important places that people go for answers. Reviews not only impact a brand's reputation, but also how it ranks in search," said Howard Lerman, founder and CEO of Yext, in a statement. "We're proud to partner with Hootsuite to make it easy for businesses to monitor and respond to customer reviews right where they're already managing their social presence." "Most consumer reviews happen in a very social way, so it's becoming essential for all businesses to monitor and respond to those reviews online in order to manage their brand reputation and control their online presence," said Ryan Holmes, CEO of Hootsuite, in a statement. "Partnering with Yext to pull reviews into the Hootsuite dashboard, where they're already managing their social profiles, will give brands the opportunity to easily glean information and respond to their customers across all channels."

Earl Enterprises, the parent company of restaurants such as Planet Hollywood, Buca di Beppo, and Mixology, has been using the integration in beta.