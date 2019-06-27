Vonage Partners with Sendinblue for Email Marketing Solution

Vonage, a global business cloud communications provider, has partnered with Sendinblue, a provider of a cloud-based email marketing and marketing automation technology, to deliver a rich email communications offering via Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform.

Through this partnership, Nexmo is harnessing the Sendinblue email platform to enable businesses to implement reliable, scalable, and programmable capabilities to support email marketing campaigns and allow more direct communication with customers for urgent messages or time-sensitive offers. Nexmo also becomes the sole SMS provider for Sendinblue, powering the 5 million SMS messages generated by Sendinblue's customers across the globe each month.

Vonage is also expanding its API portfolio to include email capabilities. With Nexmo APIs, businesses can communicate with customers via email, SMS, OTT, chat, video, voice and more.