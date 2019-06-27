Vonage Partners with Sendinblue for Email Marketing Solution
Vonage, a global business cloud communications provider, has partnered with Sendinblue, a provider of a cloud-based email marketing and marketing automation technology, to deliver a rich email communications offering via Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform.
Through this partnership, Nexmo is harnessing the Sendinblue email platform to enable businesses to implement reliable, scalable, and programmable capabilities to support email marketing campaigns and allow more direct communication with customers for urgent messages or time-sensitive offers. Nexmo also becomes the sole SMS provider for Sendinblue, powering the 5 million SMS messages generated by Sendinblue's customers across the globe each month.
Vonage is also expanding its API portfolio to include email capabilities. With Nexmo APIs, businesses can communicate with customers via email, SMS, OTT, chat, video, voice and more.
"Email remains an important communications channel. Our partnership with Sendinblue is an exciting collaboration, as it bolsters the number of communications channels Vonage offers to businesses, helping them to enhance customer engagement and drive deeper relationships,"said Eric Le Guiniec, senior vice president of global sales for Nexmo, in a statement. "We look forward to continuing to strengthen our relationship and integration with Sendinblue, innovating on the shared platform to produce additional benefits and capabilities to businesses in the future."
"This is a new step for Sendinblue. We are incredibly pleased to join Nexmo in a strategic alliance in messaging that finally offers an alternative to transactional messaging solutions," said Armand Thieberge, CEO and co-founder of Sendinblue, in a statement. "Our partnership will help companies worldwide with the most efficient digital marketing tools, while accelerating Sendinblue's growth on the global market.">
"Customer engagement in today's hyper-connected world has expanded beyond voice, video, and social to include marketing, sales, service, and other domains. To meet the expectations of today's consumers, businesses must build connections between all of these capabilities; this requires both technological innovation and a rethinking of how business processes are structured," said Raul Castanon-Martinez, a senior analyst at 451 Research, in a statement. "A partnership with Sendinblue complements Vonage's portfolio, layering email into other channels within the same platform to provide a comprehensive toolkit for customer engagement."
