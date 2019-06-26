LinkedIn Adds Features to Pages
LinkedIn today announced new features for Pages to help companies further engage their communities.
New features in this release include the following:
- Custom call-to-action (CTA): Users can add five CTA buttons (Contact Us, Learn More, Register, Sign Up, and Visit Website) on Pages, in addition to the "Follow" button. Analytics provide deeper insight into how many visitors are engaging and converting.
- Community Hashtags: Users can associate their Pages with relevant hashtags to help them be discovered organically and join relevant conversations.
- Mobile Admin Editing: Page Admins can now access, respond to, and edit Pages and posts from their mobile devices.
"Engaging with your community can be hard for organizations of all sizes. Whether you're a small business looking for topics to spark a discussion or a larger organization trying to foster authentic conversation, interacting with your community means strengthening ties with your existing network," Rishi Jobanputra, senior director of product management at LinkedIn, wrote in a blog post. "Today, we're excited to announce new features for LinkedIn Pages that make it easier to engage your community and participate in the conversations that matter most to your business. LinkedIn Pages provides you with an indispensable hub to connect with your employees, customers, and prospects who support your brand and want to stay in the know with your organization."