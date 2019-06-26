LinkedIn Adds Features to Pages

LinkedIn today announced new features for Pages to help companies further engage their communities.

New features in this release include the following:

Custom call-to-action (CTA): Users can add five CTA buttons (Contact Us, Learn More, Register, Sign Up, and Visit Website) on Pages, in addition to the "Follow" button. Analytics provide deeper insight into how many visitors are engaging and converting.

Community Hashtags: Users can associate their Pages with relevant hashtags to help them be discovered organically and join relevant conversations.

Mobile Admin Editing: Page Admins can now access, respond to, and edit Pages and posts from their mobile devices.