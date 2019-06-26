SmarterHQ Launches Ad Personalization
SmarterHQ, a personalization platform provider, has launched Ad Personalization, enabling marketers to connect their highly targeted and modeled audiences created in its platform with Facebook and Google.
The news comes on the heels of SmarterHQ's recent expansion into mobile with App Data Collection and Push Messaging.
"In order for brands to acquire and retain valuable customers, they must have a personalized, cross-channel strategy that spans ad platforms. But until now, targeting within these platforms hasn't been comprehensive enough, and syncing first-party data to power highly relevant ads often requires extra manual work and IT resources that have hindered these efforts," said Michael Osborne, president and CEO of SmarterHQ, in a statement. "With Ad Personalization, we've simplified marketers' ability to connect the customized segments created using our platform to Facebook and Google. The direct integration allows brands to generate audiences with extremely high return on ad spend and coordinate ad campaigns alongside email, web, and mobile push for a consistent and always-relevant customer experience."
SmarterHQ's Ad Personalization capabilities include the following:
- Omnichannel first-party data collection;
- Customer identity resolution that lets users collect and unify behavioral data and customer information across devices and channels;
- Flexible audience segmentation based on customizable criteria;
- Real-time audience feedback directly in SmarterHQ's platform.
- Audience sync automation between SmarterHQ segments and various ad audiences;
- Advanced models and scores;
- Data-driven audiences, using high purchase probability, high lifetime value, or high interaction with key brands and categories to build robust lookalike audiences; and
- Cross-channel re-engagement across ad platforms as well as via email, web, push, and more.
