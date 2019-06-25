Dynata Launches Marketplace for Greater Access to First-Party Consumer Data

Dynata, a provider of first-party data and data services, has launched Dynata Marketplace, an integrated, multi-supplier, automated research platform that allows researchers to blend Dynata's first-party consumer data with multiple third-party data providers, within a single platform.

"For the first time, companies can now easily access our reliable, scalable, first-party data together with data suppliers of their choice. The Dynata Marketplace streamlines research operations, reducing the cost and complexity of research for our customers while providing intuitive control over projects through a single, integrated data platform," said Gary Laben, CEO of Dynata, in a statement.

The new marketplace provides direct access to Dynata's permissioned, first-party data, covering more than 60 million consumers worldwide. Users can tailor their private marketplaces with preferred consumer data suppliers rather than having to select from a predetermined list of providers.

"Clients who love working with Dynata but want to source survey data from multiple suppliers, have been clear about their desire for a simple, unified access point to Dynata's data alongside that of other data suppliers," said Tiama Hanson-Drury, Dynata's executive vice president of product development, in a statement. "We created a private marketplace to meet this need and provide the capabilities researchers want within a single platform, superior to any currently available alternative."

Dynata Marketplace is accessible within Dynata's Samplify automated research platform, a scalable solution that provides a single point of access for research studies. It offers 24/7 access to research data and a toolset that includes survey scripting, targeting and selection, data visualization, and analytical tools.

Clients can access the Marketplace as a self-service solution through Samplify's secure portal, as a programmatic solution that is fully integrated with their own systems, or as a fully-managed service.