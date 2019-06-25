Language I/O Enhances Zendesk Integration with Live Chat Translation

Language I/O has launched Language I/O Chat for Zendesk, which allows English-speaking support agents to communicate with customers in more than 150 languages directly inside the Zendesk live chat window.

Language I/O Chat for Zendesk plugs directly into agents' standard chat response forms so they do not have to switch between apps to chat with customers in any language.

"We have designed the Language I/O Chat translation app for Zendesk specifically with the user in mind," said Language I/O Co-CEO Heather Morgan Shoemaker in a statement. "The interface is incredibly easy to use and highly intelligent, and our service can easily be customized per each client. By drawing from six machine translation engines, Language I/O Chat for Zendesk finds the best possible translation for every language pair, ensuring that the chats are fast and accurate."

Language I/O Chat for Zendesk also does the following:

Enforces preferred translations for product- and industry-specific terms;

Saves all chat transcripts in a private note within the related chat so monolingual supervisors can review the session; and

Encrypts personal data before passing it to translation engines and decrypts it before it's pushed back into Zendesk.

Language I/O does not store any chat content once the translation is pushed back into Zendesk.