HubSpot Partners with WP Engine for Free Marketing Tools

HubSpot and WP Engine have expanded their partnership, and, as a result, the newly updated HubSpot plugin for WordPress will be integrated with all of WP Engine's StudioPress themes.

With this partnership, users can now leverage HubSpot's free CRM and marketing software without leaving WordPress.

"Pairing a powerful CMS with an equally powerful CRM is an essential catalyst for a growing business," said Brian Halligan, CEO and co-founder of HubSpot, in a statement. "We think these two platforms can make 1+1=3. With integrated data and the right tools, you can do more than just store information. You can start more personalized conversations with prospects, understand and then tailor your site to be what visitors are looking for, and create an overall improved customer experience. WordPress powers 34 percent of all websites. By leveraging WP Engine and HubSpot together, those site owners can turn their websites into growth engines for their businesses."

The plugin, which was initially launched in 2015, has been updated to allow users to uplevel their marketing and sales approach. These include the following:

Forms and pop-up forms for better lead capturing on websites;

Live chat to interact with website visitors in real time;

Bots to provide an automated response after-hours.

Automatic sync with HubSpot CRM;

Simple email automation to engage with leads after each form submission; and

Visitor tracking and lead intelligence for insight into which pages contacts view on websites.

"The partnership between HubSpot and WP Engine will create powerful new opportunities for brands to build more engaging digital experiences on WordPress," said Heather Brunner, chairwoman and CEO of WP Engine, in a statement. "When you pair the WP Engine digital experience platform, the agility of WordPress, and HubSpot's easy-to-use and top-rated marketing and sales tools, organizations will be far better positioned for growth by delivering highly contextualized experiences across the entire digital experience lifecycle."

HubSpot also announced Brandfolder as a Hubspot Connect Beta Integrator, a program for independent software vendors who have built integrations with HubSpot.

The Brandfolder and HubSpot integration allows marketers to sync rich assets, such as images, videos, GIFs, and more.