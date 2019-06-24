SurveyMonkey Launches SMS Collector

SurveyMonkey has launched SMS Collector, allowing companies to distribute surveys to their customers as text messages via a weblink, which recipients can then click on to respond to the survey via a mobile browser.

For the short term, SurveyMonkey's goal is to offer a one-way survey experience via SMS, but the longer term goal is to allow recipients to take the survey directly via SMS.

Using the solution, companies will get real-time, in-moment feedback and will be able to gather feedback at critical moments of customer interaction. Surveys are mobile-optimized.

The SMS collector is only available to SurveyMonkey Enterprise customers and will be a paid feature priced as an add-on.