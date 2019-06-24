SoGoSurvey Releases Version 17.0

Online survey provider SoGoSurvey today rolled out its latest release, version 17.0, featuring enhancements that allow users greater flexibility in conducting their research.;

"This release is all about freedom, because that's exactly what our clients are looking for," said Sarah Miller, director of client relations at SoGoSurvey, in a a statement. "They want complete control over their projects, and we know that more flexibility means they'll get the most useful results."

The new release includes expanded options for editing live surveys, greater flexibility in building and arranging logic, and more complete access to expired surveys. It also offers increased security, single sign-on, detailed customization options for reports, an enhancement to the style and appearance of downloaded surveys in Microsoft Word or PDF, support for additional languages, and integrated QR code generation.

Beyond surveys, SoGoSurvey 17.0 incorporates updates to the platform's assessment tool, including the ability for participants to print their customized results summaries and to compare results with other test-takers.