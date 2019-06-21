CSG Launches Journey Orchestration

CSG has launched Journey Orchestration, a solution that enables companies to fully coordinate customer interactions across all channels.

Leveraging CSG Journey Orchestration, companies can reach across organizational silos, complex legacy vendor systems, data silos, and multiple channels. It provides a centralized, personalized, real-time decision-making solution, enabling contextually relevant engagement with customers across print, email, SMS, web, mobile, voice, chat, and other emerging channels. Its self-service user-interface (UI) enables clients to refine each journey, including running multivariant tests to optimize each journey.?The solution is designed to integrate into existing systems.

"Today, more than 80 percent of companies will compete based solely on customer experience, making it a critical key differentiator for our clients," said Lonnie Mahrt, CSG's senior vice president and head of customer communication management, in a statement. "We are excited to share our Journey Orchestration solution with them to help increase the speed of their digital transformation and create a truly personalized and seamless customer experience."

CSG Journey Orchestration monitors multiple data sources to identify event triggers, customer behavior, message personalization, response attribution, and decisioning criteria. As a result, the solution enables multipath journeys based on quantitative data and observational data, which includes actual use cases and customers' personal preferences.;

CSG Journey Orchestration is part of the company's Customer Communication Management (CCM) portfolio, which its customers use to send more than 1.5 billion messages to their end-users each year across print, SMS, email, automated voice, and web.