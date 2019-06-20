Top of Mind Networks Integrates BombBomb into Surefire CRM
Top of Mind Networks, a provider of CRM and marketing automation software for the mortgage lender and real estate industries, has integrated BombBomb, a personalized video tool, into its Surefire CRM system.
Through this integration, users can do the following:
- Deploy BombBomb videos to contacts inside of Surefire;
- Record videos within the Surefire platform by pressing one button; and
- Choose from a library of videos to send them multiple times.
"We are excited to be able to integrate BombBomb technology into our Surefire system for clients. The ability to add an individually targeted video to follow-up emails is important in today's world, where consumers are looking for personalized messages," said Erik Enright, chief technology officer at Top of Mind, in a statement. "As the industry's leading CRM, we aim to continually add integrations with partners that make sense for our user base and help them increase their business."