Top of Mind Networks Integrates BombBomb into Surefire CRM

Top of Mind Networks, a provider of CRM and marketing automation software for the mortgage lender and real estate industries, has integrated BombBomb, a personalized video tool, into its Surefire CRM system.

Through this integration, users can do the following:

Deploy BombBomb videos to contacts inside of Surefire;

Record videos within the Surefire platform by pressing one button; and

Choose from a library of videos to send them multiple times.