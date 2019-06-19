CallRail Launches Form Tracking Solution for Multitouch Marketing Attribution

CallRail, a call tracking and analytics provider, now offers online form tracking, allowing businesses to capture leads through form submissions.

"Measuring marketing performance is critical, but challenging, and today's businesses are looking for reporting that will help them optimize their marketing efforts and maximize their marketing budgets," said Kevin Mann, co-founder and chief product officer at CallRail, in a statement. "Our form tracking product was built to enable small and mid-sized businesses to better invest in lead-generating marketing activities."

CallRail also released a custom form builder to help marketers design and embed custom-built forms on any web page.

CallRail Form Tracking leverages a single line of JavaScript code to track website visitors' digital touchpoints, even before they fill out a form or pick up the phone. This touchpoint data can also be sent to key marketing platforms, such as Google Ads, Bing Ads, or Facebook Business Manager, so marketers can view actionable conversion data alongside marketing spend.

CallRail customers including Brand Your Practice, Fair Marketing, and Eruptr, among more than 100 others, have already been using the new form tracking capabilities in private beta.

"As an agency, it's critical for us to show our clients how the ads we're running are generating leads, whether via offline phone call or an online form submission," said Brent Stutzman, owner of Chicago-area digital marketing agency Brand Your Practice, in a statement. "CallRail helps us report on both lead types in one platform. It's the tool we use to prove the impact of all of our efforts."

CallRail Form Tracking is free for up to 100 submissions a month and also includes 10 custom-built forms.