Oracle Collaborates with Accenture and Capgemini on Customer Data Platform

Oracle has begun collaborating with Accenture and Capgemini on customer data platform technology.

Accenture and Capgemini are both Platinum level members of Oracle PartnerNetwork, and together, Oracle is moving beyond current CDP capabilities to power richer digital marketing and customer experiences across the entire customer journey. This includes delivering the technology and best practices that help organizations understand and map customer data sources, define business outcomes and key performance indicators for customer intelligence projects, and create a single and dynamic view of the customer.

"Clients across industries are eager to leverage the power and insights that CDP solutions offer but are concerned about the perceived cost and complexity of bringing different customer data sources together," said Lucia Lesar, global practice lead for Oracle CX at Accenture, in a statement. "Building on nearly 30 years of teaming with Oracle to help clients with digital transformation, this new joint initiative will enable us to better address these challenges, along with changing customer expectations, so that our clients can unify their data for a more holistic view of the customer that they can act on dynamically."

A key element in this initiative is Oracle CX Unity, which launched in October 2018. Oracle CX Unity provides actionable insights in context, in motion, and in real time across the entire customer experience and brings together online, offline, and third-party customer data sources. It then applies built-in machine learning to prescribe the optimal experience within existing business processes.

Oracle CX Unity is pre-integrated with Oracle Customer Experience (CX) Cloud to enable intelligence to be applied across every customer touchpoint.