Adobe Launches ABM Essentials for Marketo Engage

Adobe today launched ABM Essentials for Marketo Engage to help marketing and sales teams collaborate on accounts, coordinate account-based experiences across all channels, and measure the impact of the combined efforts on pipeline and revenue.

"ABM has evolved from being a super-cool buzzword that marketers were intrigued about into a more thoughtful approach to marketing," said Kate Federhar, senior manager of marketing operations at CenturyLink, in a statement. "ABM Essentials is a huge milestone when it comes to capitalizing on the value of ABM. We're looking forward to further accelerating our strategy and delivering the personalized and relevant experiences our customers expect, all while increasing the bottom line."

ABM Essentials combines Marketo Engage's marketing automation, lead management, attribution, and ABM capabilities. It offers the following capabilities: