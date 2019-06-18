Adobe Launches ABM Essentials for Marketo Engage
Adobe today launched ABM Essentials for Marketo Engage to help marketing and sales teams collaborate on accounts, coordinate account-based experiences across all channels, and measure the impact of the combined efforts on pipeline and revenue.
"ABM has evolved from being a super-cool buzzword that marketers were intrigued about into a more thoughtful approach to marketing," said Kate Federhar, senior manager of marketing operations at CenturyLink, in a statement. "ABM Essentials is a huge milestone when it comes to capitalizing on the value of ABM. We're looking forward to further accelerating our strategy and delivering the personalized and relevant experiences our customers expect, all while increasing the bottom line."
ABM Essentials combines Marketo Engage's marketing automation, lead management, attribution, and ABM capabilities. It offers the following capabilities:
- Account insights & profiling, allowing marketing and sales to partner on a shared strategy and identify the right target accounts using big data and artificial intelligence;
- Contact discovery, allowing users to attract new contacts across paid media and identify key personas within target accounts;
- Cross-channel engagement, allowing users to automate account-based experiences with personalized campaigns and intelligent nurturing;
- Sales & marketing partnership, allowing marketers to pursue accounts together with sales, with full visibility into sales and marketing activity;
- Measurement & attribution, allowing users to measure account engagement and the combined impact of sales and marketing activity; and
- Pre-built integration to solutions from 32 strategic partners, including Drift, Bombora, Demandbase, LiveRamp, LinkedIn, and Vidyard.
Related Articles
LiveRamp Collaborates with Marketo
29 Mar 2019
Marketo users can now leverage LiveRamp IdentityLink to connect first-party data to digital advertising.
Adobe and Drift Launch Conversational Account-Based Experience for Marketo Engage
29 Mar 2019
Conversational ABM for Marketo Engage helps marketers advance personalization with real-time conversations.