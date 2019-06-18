Mention Launches Publish for Social Media Management

Social media management technology producer Mention today launched Publish, which will allow users to schedule and publish posts directly on their social channels within the web platform and mobile application.

"This was a natural direction for our product. Our customers have been wanting this for a while. Mention wanted to ensure our product evolves with the industry and the workflow of companies' marketing and communications teams," said Cyril Codron, head of product at Mention, in a statement.

Publish will provide users with social and web monitoring insights, such as sentiment, trending topics, demographics, and geo-location to help them make content decisions before posting on social media. It supports Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Marketers can also use the platform to upload videos and images to posts, and also offers compatible tagging and emojis.

Publish features an editorial calendar with daily, weekly and monthly overviews.