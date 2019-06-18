Acquia Intoduces Lift Personalization Tool
Acquia has released Acquia Lift, a personalization tool optimized for Drupal.
The latest release of Acquia Lift allows users to execute all profile management, segmentation, and personalization activities in a single place.
With Acquia Lift, marketers can do the following:
- Create complex personalization campaigns in three simple steps;
- Create, test, and launch website personalization;
- Launch A/B tests, target personalizations to specific audiences, or recommend content across a series of sessions;
- Align personalizations to events, promotions, sales, and press activities;
- Review activities and metrics for both optimizing and validating marketing investment through real-time dashboards and advanced analytics.
"In today's world, personalization is at the core of successful customer experiences. As a result, we have seen rapid adoption of Acquia Lift, which is now used by leading brands like Wendy's, Bayer, and BlueCross BlueShield," said Dries Buytaert, Acquia's co-founder and chief technology officer, in a statement. "Most organizations know that personalization is no longer optional, but put it off because it can be difficult. Acquia Lift, in combination with our other solutions, solves that. It provides a powerful yet easy-to-use platform that drives real business results, helping you understand your customers and improve engagement with relevant, personalized content."
