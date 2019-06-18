Acquia Intoduces Lift Personalization Tool

Acquia has released Acquia Lift, a personalization tool optimized for Drupal.

The latest release of Acquia Lift allows users to execute all profile management, segmentation, and personalization activities in a single place.

With Acquia Lift, marketers can do the following:

Create complex personalization campaigns in three simple steps;

Create, test, and launch website personalization;

Launch A/B tests, target personalizations to specific audiences, or recommend content across a series of sessions;

Align personalizations to events, promotions, sales, and press activities;

Review activities and metrics for both optimizing and validating marketing investment through real-time dashboards and advanced analytics.