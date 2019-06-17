Adobe Launches Real-Time Customer Data Platform and Triggered Journeys

Adobe today introduced several enhancements to its Adobe Experience Platform (AEP), including Adobe Real-time Customer Data Platform (CDP), helping companies deliver personalized experiences by centralizing all data in one location.

With Adobe's Real-Time Customer Data Platform, companies can bring together known and unknown customer data to activate customer profiles and get access to intelligent decision-making throughout the customer journey. And because it is built as an open and extensible ecosystem, companies can use APIs and tight integration with the rest of Adobe Experience Cloud to connect with other technologies in their marketing stack.

Adobe Experience Platform also now applies machine learning and artificial intelligence to cross-channel data and can activate centralized and standardized data across the enterprise via multiple channels in real time.

The company also today unveiled Triggered Journeys in Adobe Campaign to help marketers deliver real-time personalized engagement. With Triggered Journeys, marketers can set up messaging that's initiated by customers' actions and tailor each interaction based on past experiences.

"With the rich pool of centralized data stored in Experience Platform, such as demographics, transactions, and online and physical behaviors, marketers using Adobe Campaign can now granularly tailor the message for each recipient as insights accumulate. Each individual interaction is informed by and connected with every other experience before it," said Kristin Naragon, head of go-to-market strategy for Adobe Campaign, in a blog post earlier today.

Triggered Journeys is powered by Adobe Sensei, Adobe's artificial intelligence engine. Triggered Journeys happen in real time through activation in Adobe Analytics.