Cheetah Digital Debuts Cheetah Tokenization and Cheetah Message Archive

Cheetah Digital, a cross-channel marketing software company, has released two email marketing products, Cheetah Tokenization and Cheetah Message Archive, to help companies deliver personalized experiences while protecting consumer data privacy and adhering to corporate data retention policies.

"Our new email marketing enhancements are the latest in a long list of our upcoming innovations to help enterprise brands effectively engage with and build emotional loyalty with their customers," said Bill Ingram, chief product officer at Cheetah Digital, in a statement. "Building lasting customer relationships requires integrated, personalized cross-channel engagement, and Cheetah Digital is dedicated to providing cutting-edge technology to help enterprise brands succeed."

Cheetah Tokenization enables users to mitigate the risk of customer data breaches by replacing identifiable keys (e.g., email addresses) with non-personally identifiable tokens generated from their own databases prior to sending email.

Cheetah Message Archive allows users to store and search exact copies of email deployed to individual customers within minutes of the messages being sent. This enhancement gives users recipient-level access to every message sent from Marketing Suite or CheetahMail, satisfying customer support, legal, and compliance use cases. With Cheetah Message Archive, users get instant customer email recall without maintaining their own storage and search solutions.