NCS Adds AI to Its Sales Performance Metrics and Services

NCS has infused artificial intelligence into its NCS Target and NCS Sales Effect to provide marketers faster insights into the sales outcomes of their advertising and to allow them to leverage more strategic and precise targets and activate more flexible and richer purchase-based audiences.

"We are proud to be among the first advertising effectiveness services providers to apply machine learning to both audience segment creation (NCS Target) and sales lift measurement (the next generation of NCS Sales Effect)," said Leslie Wood, chief research officer at NCS, in a statement. "After years of research and development and rigorous testing, the NCS investment in machine learning is fulfilling its promise. We enthusiastically embrace these new techniques as they are now at the core of the next generation of NCS solutions."

In addition to these audience targeting and campaign measurement services, NCS will leverage these next-generation services as a foundation for other products and product enhancements coming later in 2019.