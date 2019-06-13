Contentsquare and Monetate Partner for Personalization
Contentsquare, providers of a digital experience insights optimization platform, is partnering with Monetate, a personalization platform provider to help mutual clients with their personalization efforts.
The partnership combines Contentsquare's unique ability to understand digital behavior and identify challenges and opportunities within a consumer's online experience with Monetate's programmatic personalization engine. It allows e-commerce retailers to do the following:
- Personalize at scale: Understand why customers are behaving the way they do to individualize the experience in real time;
- Prioritize personalization strategies: Identify the biggest UX opportunities, uncover new areas for personalization; and leverage data to focus campaigns; and
- Create more uplift: Gain insights into which campaigns perform well and which do not and activate new experiences based on customer intelligence.
"Monetate's collaboration with Contentsquare allows us to close the loop for brand marketers by allowing them to spot challenges and opportunities faster, act on them faster, and continuously evaluate their campaigns to make incremental gains in their marketing strategies," said Stephen Collins, CEO of Monetate, in a statement. "Together, we're able to help consumer brands around the world overcome common speedbumps in realizing greater ROI and stronger customer relationships."
"The partnership between Contentsquare and Monetate opens up exciting possibilities for brands who understand the retention and revenue potential of contextual personalization," said Jonathan Cherki, CEO and founder of Contentsquare, in a statement. "By activating individualized journeys based on a visitor's context and goals, brands will connect with customers in a way that sustains competitive advantage."
Global footwear retailer Clarks currently benefits from the Contentsquare-Monetate collaboration.
"Contentsquare plays a huge role in helping Clarks improve our checkout journey, reduce abandonment, and increase on-site conversions," said Andrew Brimble, lead performance analyst at Clarks, in a statement. "Like most ecommerce teams, a key challenge for us is knowing where to focus and prioritize, and with the Monetate integration, we're able to see and take action on this faster."
Monetate and Contentsquare have been strategic partners since 2018.
Related Articles
Monetate Partners with AgilOne
13 Feb 2018
Monetate and AgilOne will deliver customer intelligence and actionable insights for smarter personalization.
Monetate Launches Intelligent Recommendations
19 Mar 2018
Intelligent Recommendations serves up product recommendations with a real-time, omnichannel approach
ContentSquare Integrates with Adobe Analytics Cloud
27 Mar 2018
The integration will unlock enhanced revenue attribution to customers' investments in UX and in-page content.
Monetate Partners with Mobile1st
07 Sep 2018
Monetate's partnership with Mobile1st delivers testing, segmentation, and mobile conversion optimization for small to midsized companies.
Monetate and BazaarVoice Partner
26 Oct 2018
Partnership enables companies to deliver product recommendations for post-holiday shopper engagement.