Microsoft Integrates Red Box Voice into Dynamics

Red Box, a voice capture technology provider, has been selected as a Preferred Telephony Partner to feed captured voice data into Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales Insights.

The integration will help sales managers deliver smart coaching to their sellers by generating insights from the conversations that sellers have with their customers. By leveraging the enterprise-wide voice and rich metadata captured by Red Box paired with the Sales Insights application, customers will benefit from both the call analytics at scale, as well as the capability to play back individual calls through Dynamics 365.

These voice capture capabilities will help managers uncover early trends to launch new sales training and sales motion opportunities, look at conversation styles and customer sentiment levels for different sellers, and drill into call transcripts for individual sellers. Managers can then provide coaching at specific moments in conversations.