LifestyleCX Integrates with Sherpa CRM

LifestyleCX (LCX), an application that helps collect rich lifestyle data from senior care prospects, has integrated with Sherpa, a sales enablement and CRM solution created by senior living sales experts.

"Knowing the little things is everything is not just the LifestyleCX tagline, but a shared mission between these two companies. Receiving valuable prospect data directly from prospects through the LCX app gives sales pros the competitive edge they need to personalize the sales process. Sherpa does what it does best: guiding seniors and their families through life-altering change with compassion and care. This shared goal of helping sales while humanizing the customer experience is a winning combination," Terri Sullivan, founder of LifestyleCX, said in a statement. "We have very complimentary platforms. We integrated to reduce data entry and give the sales teams valuable prospect lifestyle data, including interests, preferences, and decision timelines."