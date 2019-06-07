Smarsh Partners with CellTrust on Voice Capture and Archiving

Smarsh has integrated its Connected Archive with CellTrust's SL2 voice content.

With the Smarsh/CellTrust solution, the API-driven delivery of voice content from CellTrust SL2 to the Connected Archive occurs in near-real time.

CellTrust SL2 enables organizations to capture all business-related communications (including text messaging and voice communications) on employee' personal mobile devices, regardless of carrier or operating system, and content is seamlessly ingested into the search-ready Connected Archive from Smarsh. Content is available for search, review and production within the Connected Archive, alongside relevant email, instant messaging/collaboration content and social media in one consolidated repository.