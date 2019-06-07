Smarsh Partners with CellTrust on Voice Capture and Archiving
Smarsh has integrated its Connected Archive with CellTrust's SL2 voice content.
With the Smarsh/CellTrust solution, the API-driven delivery of voice content from CellTrust SL2 to the Connected Archive occurs in near-real time.
CellTrust SL2 enables organizations to capture all business-related communications (including text messaging and voice communications) on employee' personal mobile devices, regardless of carrier or operating system, and content is seamlessly ingested into the search-ready Connected Archive from Smarsh. Content is available for search, review and production within the Connected Archive, alongside relevant email, instant messaging/collaboration content and social media in one consolidated repository.
"The retention and oversight of voice content is a growing concern in the global financial services market, and through our partnership with CellTrust, we're excited to extend our leadership in this area," said Adam Miller-Howard, Smarsh's vice president of product strategy, in a statement. "Our unique commitment to capturing content via APIs directly from the source provides a richer search and review experience and a more seamless, secure, and reliable transfer of voice content than those archiving providers that use traditional SMTP email."
"Smarsh is an important partner for CellTrust, and together we are innovating to create stronger compliance solutions for the benefit of our customers,"said Sean Moshir, CellTrust's chairman and CEO, in a statement. "This latest integration for voice communication is a critical component for overall communications compliance."
Related Articles
K1 Acquires Actiance, Will Merge It with Smarsh
15 Nov 2017
The merger and acquisition will help companies maintain regulatory compliance while communicating with customers.