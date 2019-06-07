CallRevu is partnering with VinSolutions, integrating its call tracking and monitoring solution with VinSolutions' Connect CRM platform.

The new CallRevu and VinSolutions integrated solution allows automotive dealers to connect with potential customers, log sales calls in a central location, and maximize each phone opportunity.

Users of VinSolutions Connect CRM will be able to optimize inbound and outbound calling with key features, including automated integration of all inbound sales calls, performance monitoring of all outbound calls, and a new click-to-call feature. Additionally, calls will be automatically recorded and pushed back into the dealership's CRM for user-level access and manager review.

"We are thrilled to announce this new partnership with VinSolutions that will drastically increase functionality between the two systems and the flow of information for a seamless experience. Now, managers will be able to easily access detailed call analytics to improve team productivity and increase appointment results," said Tom Harsha, CallRevu's chief product officer, in a statement.

The CallRevu-powered outbound click-to-call feature in VinSolutions Connect CRM brings machine monitoring technology and greatly enriches call analytics.