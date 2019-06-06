Google Spends $2.6 Billion for Looker

Google today announced its acquisition of data, analytics, and business intelligence company Looker for $2.6 billion, expanding its offerings to help customers manage data in the cloud.

The deal, Google's fourth largest in history, is the first major acquisition for new Google Cloud Chief Executive Thomas Kurian, who came over to the tech giant from Oracle in November.

Looker helps companies visualize and analyze the data they store in the cloud. According to reports, Google plans to roll Looker's technology into its Cloud unit and use the technology to enhance its multi-cloud strategy.

Looker’s investors include Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Meritech Capital Partners, Premji Invest, Redpoint Ventures and Goldman Sachs Group. The company was valued at $1.6 billion after a venture capital investment late last year, according to data firm Pitchbook.