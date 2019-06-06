Spiceworks Expands Intent-Based Targeting

Spiceworks has expanded the intent-based targeting capabilities in its email, content syndication, and advertising products to include 13 new technology categories across security, business applications, and cloud services.

Spiceworks can now help companies engage in-market businesses across 27 technology categories, nearly doubling the 14 previously available.

New, more targeted technology categories in security include endpoint security, network security, database security, compliance management, and cloud security. New targeting options in the cloud category include infrastructure-as-a-service, cloud migration, and infrastructure management and monitoring. New segments in the business applications category include human resources, CRM, marketing automation,, enterprise resource planning, supply chain, productivity, business intelligence, and analytics.

Spiceworks' intent-based targeting capabilities are fueled by first-party insights in the B2B technology market, including interactions across Spiceworks products like Topic Discussions, Product Reviews, Inventory, Help Desk, and Learning Modules.