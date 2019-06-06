Spiceworks Expands Intent-Based Targeting
Spiceworks has expanded the intent-based targeting capabilities in its email, content syndication, and advertising products to include 13 new technology categories across security, business applications, and cloud services.
Spiceworks can now help companies engage in-market businesses across 27 technology categories, nearly doubling the 14 previously available.
New, more targeted technology categories in security include endpoint security, network security, database security, compliance management, and cloud security. New targeting options in the cloud category include infrastructure-as-a-service, cloud migration, and infrastructure management and monitoring. New segments in the business applications category include human resources, CRM, marketing automation,, enterprise resource planning, supply chain, productivity, business intelligence, and analytics.
Spiceworks' intent-based targeting capabilities are fueled by first-party insights in the B2B technology market, including interactions across Spiceworks products like Topic Discussions, Product Reviews, Inventory, Help Desk, and Learning Modules.
"We continue to invest in our team of data scientists, new AI technologies, and the products that fuel our unique ability to more directly connect technology buyers and sellers throughout the B2B purchase journey," said Manish Dixit, senior vice president of products and engineering at Spiceworks, in a statement. "Ultimately, our goal is to reduce friction in the business technology buying process by delivering greater insights for technology buyers and the intelligence technology brands need so both can more efficiently connect in the $3 trillion IT industry."