Talkdesk Launches Hybrid Spaces

Talkdesk today unveiled Talkdesk Hybrid Spaces, a deployment model that combines private and public clouds.

With Talkdesk Hybrid Spaces, customer service providers can unlock the Talkdesk Enterprise Cloud Contact Center, taking advantage of the public cloud while complying with enterprise-grade networking and security requirements of private cloud. Additionally, Talkdesk Hybrid Spaces ensures an always up-to-date platform through consistent releases and innovative updates, globally managed by Talkdesk.