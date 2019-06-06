Talkdesk Launches Hybrid Spaces
Talkdesk today unveiled Talkdesk Hybrid Spaces, a deployment model that combines private and public clouds.
With Talkdesk Hybrid Spaces, customer service providers can unlock the Talkdesk Enterprise Cloud Contact Center, taking advantage of the public cloud while complying with enterprise-grade networking and security requirements of private cloud. Additionally, Talkdesk Hybrid Spaces ensures an always up-to-date platform through consistent releases and innovative updates, globally managed by Talkdesk.
"Talkdesk Hybrid Spaces gives our customers the flexibility to leverage the benefits of cloud at their own pace, on their own terms," said Tiago Paiva, CEO of Talkdesk, in a statement. "This newest advancement from Talkdesk offers companies a smooth and simple transition with a hybrid cloud to more effectively manage internal security and compliance while benefiting from cloud innovation and performance."