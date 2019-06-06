LatentView Launches Casper Conversational Analytics

LatentView Analytics has launched Casper, an artificial intelligence-based conversational analytics platform that lets anyone within a company access customized reports and insights in visual, text, or voice form.

Casper has built-in intelligence that can be applied across various domains, such as market share analytics and digital marketing campaign analytics. It also has significant domain-specific intelligence, and its AI-powered algorithms can suggest follow-up questions to data queries based on previous interactions and current context. With increased use, Casper's machine learning continuously generates smarter, more relevant suggestions and insights.

"At LatentView Analytics, we are always looking to increase value for our clients. Productizing more of our services is a part of our roadmap, as this ensures consistency of quality, offers meaningful benchmarks, and drives reapplication of best practices across our client base. Casper is another major product launch and a milestone in this journey," said Sekhar Krishnamoorthy, chief product officer at LatentView Analytics, in a statement. "To date, accessing vast amounts of available data on demand to make informed, often critical business decisions has been challenging for non-technical people within enterprises, requiring coding skills or teams of engineers, analysts, and data scientists. Casper brings us closer to the vision of‘analytics for all and makes insights available to everybody with a user-friendly voice interface."

Key Casper features and functionalities include the following: