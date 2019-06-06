WorkWise Launches OnContact CRM 10.5

WorkWise, a CRM and enterprise resource planning software developer, has released OnContact CRM 10.5 featuring an updated customer portal, merge document setup, and enhancements with the application designers, customization workspaces, and saved searches.

OnContact's new customer portal is designed to manage customer service requests and provide self-help. It improves upon its previous version with increased account security and user-friendly appeal. The portal also provides access to limited CRM data and a sample portal workspace complete with summary information regarding customer service requests.

The Merge Document Setup defines Word merge documents for contacts and companies. Users can generate documents for one or more targets Sample Word templates including cover letters and labels are provided, giving users a visual of how potential documents look beforehand.

Additional CRM 10.5 features include the following:

Application Designers, which is now part of the Form designer to allow fields to be rearranged and edited;

Customization workspace which contains tools to alter the application and its own dashboard;

Saved searches; and

An upgrade utility.