Unmetric Integrates with Hootsuite
<p">Unmetric, a provider of branded content analysis and discovery solutions, has integrated its artificial intelligence-driven social media benchmarking solution into Hootsuite. The integration will be available to Hootsuite's Impact, Enterprise, and Business Plan customers to help better benchmark their performance against competitors' social media content across major social networks.
Unmetric monitors and analyzes hundreds of millions of pieces of content from competitors to add intelligence to social data. Using Unmetric's AI tools integrated with Hootsuite, users get a complete picture of the historical and current performance of relevant brand content.
"This integration with Unmetric supports our commitment to providing our customers with the best insights and analytics to fuel their social media strategy," said Jeremy Wood, vice president of product marketing at Hootsuite, in a statement. "Unmetric's advanced AI functionality allows for the analysis of social media content of our customers' competitors and accurately estimates what is paid vs. organic."
"We see a great opportunity for this integration to boost efficiency and provide deep competitive insights for today's social media manager or analyst," said Lux Narayan, CEO of Unmetric, in a statement. "Unmetric cuts through the noise on social media by focusing exclusively on what brands are saying and how their audiences react, which provides invaluable data to Hootsuite customers."
Related Articles
Required Reading: Making Sense of Irrational Loyalty
28 May 2019
The right response to a crisis can lead to rabid devotion