Unmetric Integrates with Hootsuite

<p">Unmetric, a provider of branded content analysis and discovery solutions, has integrated its artificial intelligence-driven social media benchmarking solution into Hootsuite. The integration will be available to Hootsuite's Impact, Enterprise, and Business Plan customers to help better benchmark their performance against competitors' social media content across major social networks.

Unmetric monitors and analyzes hundreds of millions of pieces of content from competitors to add intelligence to social data. Using Unmetric's AI tools integrated with Hootsuite, users get a complete picture of the historical and current performance of relevant brand content.